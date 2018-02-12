'There is nothing unsurmountable' says New Sinn Fein leader

The new Sinn Fein leader says they are serious about power sharing.

Mary Lou McDonald says they have the 'political will' to reach an agreement to restore the devolved government at Stormont.

This afternoon she met with Leo Varadkar and Theresa May but has yet to meet with the DUP.

Ms. McDonald says she believes they are close to an agreement that they can put to their grassroots and the community:

Leo Varadkar and Theresa May were involved in this afternoon's discussions, with their presence raising speculation that an agreement could be imminent.

Such hopes proved unfounded, but all parties said an accord was in sight.

Stressing that her party wanted a deal that was "good for everyone" and "sustainable" in the long-term, Ms Foster said: "Good progress has been made and we will continue to work towards more progress.