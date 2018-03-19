WATCH: The first permitted, 3D-printed home is unveiled

A construction firm has unveiled the first permitted, 3D-printed home created specifically for the developing world.

The home was unveiled in Austin, Texas and was built using a prototype of a mobile printer.

Construction technologies company ICON says the production version of the printer will have the ability to print a single story, 600 to 800 square foot home in under 24 hours for less than US$4,000 (€3,258).

Image: iconbuild.com

As a part of its effort, the company says it has developed "cutting-edge materials tested to the most recognised standards of safety, comfort and resiliency".

They are designed to function with nearly zero waste production methods and work under unpredictable constraints - such as limited water, power, and labour infrastructure - to tackle housing shortages.

Image: iconbuild.com

It has partnered with New Story, a non-profit working to create international housing solutions.

New Story says it will take between 12 to 24 hours to print the home.

The firm says its goal is to print homes in El Salvador in 2018 and finish the community of homes in 2019.

It then wants to "democratise" the technology to other non-profits and governments to scale around the world.

Image: iconbuild.com

New Story says: "One billion people live without a basic human need: shelter.

"Linear improvements will never reach this market. We need a quantum leap in affordability, speed, and quality to reach families exponentially faster".