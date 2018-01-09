The Weeknd cuts ties with H&M over 'deeply offensive' photo

The Weeknd has severed ties with H&M, with the singer saying he was "deeply offended" by an advert for a children's hoodie.

The Canadian singer, who has a clothing line with the retailer, said he was "shocked and embarrassed" after the company posted an ad of a black child in a sweatshirt with the words "coolest monkey in the jungle" on the front.

woke up this morning shocked and embarrassed by this photo. i’m deeply offended and will not be working with @hm anymore... pic.twitter.com/P3023iYzAb — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) January 8, 2018

H&M's ad has received widespread criticism on social media, with many people describing it as racist.

The Swedish low-cost fashion brand has apologised and removed the image.

In a statement, H&M said: "This image has now been removed from all H&M channels and we apologise to anyone this may have offended."

The company added that it understood and agreed with The Weeknd's reaction, adding that it would "continue the discussion" with the 27-year-old musician and his team.

"We are deeply sorry that the picture was taken," a spokesman said.