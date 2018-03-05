The Shape of Water takes home best picture Oscar

The Shape of Water has won the Oscar for best picture.

At the ceremony in Hollywood overnight, the fantasy drama also landed director Guillermo del Toro the best director gong.

There was disappointment for Saoirse Ronan however. The Irishwoman lost out on the best actress prize.

The award instead went to Frances Mc Dormand for Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Gary Oldman won his first ever Oscar for his role as Winston Churchill in Darkest hour.

Saoirse Ronan at the Oscars in LA, 04-03-2018. Image: A.M.P.A.S/Zuma Press/PA Images

Irish interest

Saoirse Ronan was not the only disappointed Irish person with Martin McDonagh’s Three Billboards losing out on the best picture award and Cartoon Saloon’s ‘The Breadwinner’ losing out in the Best Animation category.

Irish costume designer Conslota Boyle also lost out.

“Mad pitch”

The Shape of Water’s success was no real surprise – with the odds largely in favour of del Toro taking home both gongs for what he described as “a mad pitch.”

The awards for Gary Oldman and Frances McDormand were also in line with expectations and betting odds.

It was Oldman's first ever Oscar win - and he thanked America for welcoming him into the country years ago.

"I owe this and so much more to so many,” he said.

“I have lived in America for the longest time and I am deeply grateful to her. My home, my family and my Oscar."

Diversity

Frances McDormand at the Oscars in La, 04-03-2018. Image: Hahn Lionel/ABACA/ABACA/PA Images

But the most applauded speech of the night was McDormand's, who asked every woman nominated for an award to stand up in defiance.

"I have two words to leave with you tonight, ladies and gentlemen: Inclusion rider," she said.

An "inclusion rider" is a clause that an actor can put in his or her contract, which requires a film to meet a certain level of diversity.

Awards

Dunkirk dominated the technical awards with three wins.

The biggest surprise of the night was Jordan Peele's win for best original screenplay for his racial thriller Get Out.

Peele was largely expected to go home empty-handed after winning big at the Indie Spirit Awards less than 24 hours before the Oscars.

#MeToo

Host Jimmy Kimmel tackled Hollywood's sexual misconduct scandal that has led to the downfall of Harvey Weinstein and other once-powerful men in the industry.

After last year's embarrassing best picture envelope mix-up that saw La La Land being declared winner instead of Moonlight, there were no issue with the show this time.

Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway returned to present the best picture award after last year's blunder.

"As they say, presenting is lovelier the second time around," Dunaway joked.

Kimmel ended the ceremony saying: "Well that's how it's supposed to go, I guess."