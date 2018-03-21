Texas serial bombing suspect reportedly killed in police stand-off

US media is reporting that the Texas serial bombing suspect has been killed.

The suspect was reportedly tracked down by the FBI and police in Round Rock, near Austin.

The suspect killed himself using an explosive device, according to KVUE-TV.

Local reports indicate police traced the man using a mix of cell phone technology, CCTV footage of one of the previous attacks and store receipts.

Footage from yesterday evening allegedly shows a man delivering a package to a FedEx shipping centre in San Antonio, where it later exploded.

A FedEx worker was injured after the package containing nails and shrapnel exploded.

The string of bombings in Austin over the past two weeks have killed two men so far – Anthony Stephan House, 39, and Draylen Mason, 17.

Four others have been injured.