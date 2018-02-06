Temperatures set to drop as low as -4° amid weather warnings

Two weather warnings are in place as temperatures are set to plummet on Tuesday night.

A status yellow snow-ice warning is in place for Ireland until midnight.

The forecaster says snow showers are likely to give accumulations of around 3cms.

The showers will be most frequent in the west and north of the country.

Wintry showers affecting some N&W counties will become incr. isolated overnight w/ most areas becoming dry w/ long clear spells. A very cold night w/ severe frost/ice forming widely. Min. temps 0 to -4°C in mostly light breezes. Becoming overcast w/ drizzle near W coasts by morn.

It also says there will be slippery roads and paths due to accumulation of ice on untreated surfaces.

A separate, status yellow low temperature warning is also in place until 4.00am on Wednesday.

Met Éireann says it will be "extremely cold" after dark and into daytime Wednesday.

Air temperatures will fall back to -3 or -4 degrees, being coldest away from the Atlantic, and even colder over lying snow.