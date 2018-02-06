Temperatures set to drop as low as -4° amid weather warnings

A low temperature warning is in place

News
Temperatures set to drop as low as -4° amid weather warnings

Snow falls in the early hours in Dublin | Image: Sam Boal/ RollingNews.ie

Two weather warnings are in place as temperatures are set to plummet on Tuesday night.

A status yellow snow-ice warning is in place for Ireland until midnight.

The forecaster says snow showers are likely to give accumulations of around 3cms.

The showers will be most frequent in the west and north of the country.

It also says there will be slippery roads and paths due to accumulation of ice on untreated surfaces.

A separate, status yellow low temperature warning is also in place until 4.00am on Wednesday.

Met Éireann says it will be "extremely cold" after dark and into daytime Wednesday.

Air temperatures will fall back to -3 or -4 degrees, being coldest away from the Atlantic, and even colder over lying snow.


3 Related articles
Phil the groundhog signals six more weeks of winter for the US

Phil the groundhog signals six more weeks of winter for the US

Tuesday's weather: Cold, bright and breezy; Highest temperatures 3C to 5C

Tuesday's weather: Cold, bright and breezy; Highest temperatures 3C to 5C

Snow and ice expected as temperatures set to plummet this evening

Snow and ice expected as temperatures set to plummet this evening