Teenagers "in a state of alcoholic coma" treated at make-shift Cork hospital

A make-shift hospital had to be set up outside an underage disco in Cork for drunk teenagers.

It is understood many needed help breathing after arriving on a bus to the event last Friday.

Three unconscious teens were taken to hospital by ambulance, while up to a dozen were treated at a field hospital which was set up on the grounds of Bandon Rugby Club.

Dr Chris Luke was working at Cork University Hospital on the night.

He said they triage was set up to prevent overwhelming the emergency department.

"We were absolutely flat out - we already had lots of very, very sick people - we were more or less full with genuinely sick people.

"So one of our doctors - Dr Jason van der Velde - he runs the West Cork Community Rescue Service.

"He went to the scene and I gather he led a sort of major incident response involving the guards, the club staff, the club security (and) local nurses.

"Children were being lifted off the bus in a state of alcoholic coma - and not going into the disco hall, but they were being placed into dressing rooms.

"You can understand why ambulances were called and of course ambulances did arrive, but I think if Jason and the people of Bandon Rugby Club and the town hadn't got themselves organised and weren't ready for this sort of incident we would have been absolutely overwhelmed".

Dr van der Velde described the scene: "It was like walking into an ancient Roman vomitorium.

"There was literally teenagers strew across the club changing room (in) extreme states of intoxication vomiting into buckets".