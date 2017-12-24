Teenager receives leg injuries in Belfast 'paramilitary style shooting'

A teenager is being treated for gunshot wounds to the leg in Belfast.

The paramilitary style shooting happened in the Pembroke Loop Road area of Dunmurry at around 8.15pm last night.

The 18-year-old man was shot twice, and has been treated in hospital for leg injuries.

Detectives investigating the case are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Wilson: "This was a brutal and despicable attack, which has left the young victim with potentially life changing injuries.

"It is yet another example of how criminal groups seek to control communities through fear and violence.”