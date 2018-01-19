Teenager pleads not guilty to Parsons Green tube attack charges

A teenager accused of a bomb attack which injured 30 commuters at Parsons Green tube station has denied responsibility.

Ahmed Hassan Mohammed Ali has been charged with attempted murder and using the chemical compound TATP to cause an explosion likely to endanger life on 15 September last year.

The Iraqi is accused of building and placing an improvised explosive device on a train at or around the south-west London station, which partially exploded.

The 18-year-old defendant, of Sunbury, Surrey, appeared at the Old Bailey via a video link from Belmarsh prison earlier.

He spoke only to enter not guilty pleas to both charges.

Hassan, who wore a pink sweatshirt and was clean-shaven with cropped hair for his court appearance, was remanded in custody.

His trial, expected to last two weeks, is scheduled to start on 5 March.

A pre-trial hearing was set for 23 February.