Teenager in serious condition after road traffic collision in Cork

Cork gardaí are investigating a serious road traffic collision on Thursday morning.

The collision happened between a truck and a teenage male pedestrian at Ballyvodane in Donoughmore.

It occured just before 7.30am between Firmount Cross and Ballyvodane Cross.



The teenager was brought by ambulance to Cork University Hospital, where his injuries are described as serious.

The male driver of the van was uninjured.

The road is currently closed to facilitate a Forensic collision examination and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses - especially anyone who may have been on that stretch of road between 7.00am and 7.30am - to contact Macroom garda station on 026-20-590, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666-111 or any garda station.

