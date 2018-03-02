Teenager in critical condition after falling in the snow in Cork

A teenager is in a critical condition after falling in the snow in County Cork yesterday.

The 19-year-old was out walking with his father in the Mayfield area of the city at about 3pm - before the Red Alert kicked in.

He is understood to have landed awkwardly on his neck and was rushed to Cork University Hospital for treatment.

He is reported to have suffered what is described as a serious, life-changing neck injury. His condition is believed to be critical.

The man’s father was also taken to hospital. He is expected to make a full recovery.