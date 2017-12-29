Teenager due in court following arrests on Naas Road

A 16-year-old is due in court this morning following an attempted burglary and crash in County Kildare.

Another teenager remains in Garda custody, while another has been released without charge.

A fourth teenager remains in a serious condition in Tallaght Hospital.

It comes after gardaí intercepted a car on the N7 Naas Road yesterday afternoon while investigating reports of a robbery in nearby Athy.

The car stopped briefly before speeding off and colliding with another vehicle at the Johnstown junction.

The 16-year-old boy is due before a special sitting of Naas District Court this morning.

Ian Begley, reporter with the Irish Independent, says separate investigations are underway by the Garda Ombudsman (GSOC) and gardaí.

He explained: "GSOC are actually appealing for witnesses in connection to the incident - especially those who have dash-cams in the car, who may have captured footage."