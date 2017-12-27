Teenager denied bail over Dublin stabbing

A 15-year-old, described as likely to commit murder if released, has been denied bail over a stabbing in Dublin.

The woman who is aged in her 20s was discovered on the seafront in Dun Laoghaire on December 23rd with serious stab wounds.

She had also been choked.

The teenager appeared in a special sitting of Dublin Children's Court on Tuesday, where he was denied bail.

He was remanded to Oberstown Detention Centre and will appear in court again on January 2nd.

The injured woman remains in hospital in a serious condition.