Teenager appears in court charged with murder of man in west Dublin

Updated 17.50

A teenager has appeared in court charged with the murder of a 52-year-old man in west Dublin.

Bryan Cassidy was stabbed on Wednesday night at around 10.20pm at his partner’s home in Balgaddy in Lucan.

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

This evening, 19-year-old Alan Nolan appeared before the Dublin District Court charged with Mr Cassidy’s murder.

Sgt Declan O’Sullivan told the court the teenager of Buirg an Ri Walk in Balgaddy made no reply when he was charged this afternoon at Ronanstown Garda Station.

The accused’s solicitor asked that his client, who works as a shop assistant, be psychologically and psychiatrically assessed while in custody.

Alan Nolan was remanded in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court this day week.

Some family members were present and upset in court during the brief hearing.