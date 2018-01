Gardaí investigating the fatal stabbing of teenager Reece Cullen in Dublin have made a new arrest.

17-year-old Reece Cullen died after being attacked at a house in Kilclare Crescent in Tallaght on January 5th 2017.

Gardaí arrested a juvenile in connection with the investigation at around 7 am this morning in the Tallaght area.

It is the latest in a number of arrests made by Gardaí in connection with the investigation.