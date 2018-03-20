Teenage man dies in Limerick road crash

A teenage man has died following a road crash in County Limerick in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí said the 17-year-old man was fatally injured after the car he was travelling in hit a ditch at Tubberyquinn, Ballyneety shortly after midnight.

Three other men who were travelling in black 05 D registered Mazda 6 were also injured – one of them seriously.

The three injured men are being treated at University Hospital Limerick.

Gardaí said the incident has now been referred to GSOC due to an “earlier interaction between the crashed car and Gardaí.”

Any witnesses to the crash, or anyone with any information is urged to contact gardaí at Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 214340.