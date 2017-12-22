Tayto Park says releasing animal death figures could 'damage business'

Tayto Park is trying to stop the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht releasing details about the number of animals that have died in its zoo.

The Co Meath attraction claims the information could damage its business and result in negative publicity.

The Department has already published animal mortality rates for Dublin Zoo and Fota Wildlife Park.

Earlier this year, for example, figures published by the Irish Independent showed that 109 animals died at Dublin Zoo during a two-year period between 2014 and 2016.

Tayto Park, however, has refused to state how many animals have died there, but insists it has no concerns regarding mortality rates.

The Times reports that management at the zoo has written to the Heritage Department - which oversees zoos and wildlife parks in the country - suggesting that "negative press has the potential to inhibit and damage a business".

Tayto Park has previously faced concerns over animal welfare, and was temporarily banned from adding more animals to its zoo in 2012.

While the ban was lifted after five months, it was reinstated in November 2013 after another inspection claimed there had been a lack of progress