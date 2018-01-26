Taxi restrictions among potential measures being considered for Dublin's College Green

Further restrictions could be put in place around the College Green and College Street area of Dublin city, if new traffic proposals do not ease congestion.

Changes announced by the National Transport Authority (NTA) will see fewer buses passing through these streets.

It says: "As a result of recent increased demands on capacity in the College Green area, commuters are experiencing delays in the city centre area during certain peak periods", it says.

"To alleviate these delays, the National Transport Authority has been working with Dublin Bus and Dublin City Council to explore measures which could facilitate a more effective movement of public transport services through the College Green area."

But it also says if a further reduction of vehicles is needed, a number of other measures will be considered.

These would include some further bus route changes, as well as potential taxi restrictions.

However, it says these will only be considered "in the event that further vehicle reductions are required."

Rerouting on routes 25/a/b/d, 37, 39/a and 70 | Image: dublinbus.ie

From Monday January 29th, a number of Dublin Bus routes which currently travel through College Street and Westmoreland Street will be rerouted via Tara Street and Burgh Quay.

This change will apply to the northbound/westbound directions of the following routes:

25, 25a, 25b, 25d, 37, 39, 39a and 70

None of the bus stop locations on these routes will change and bus passengers will be unaffected.

In addition, the following Xpresso services will be re-routed away from College Green, requiring some bus stop changes:

25x, 27x, 32x, 33x, 39x, 41x, 51x, 66x, 67x

Some of these services will be routed away from D'Olier Street, College Street and College Green through Hawkins Street, Townsend Street and Westland Row.

Full details of all these changes are available on the Dublin Bus website.

The NTA says it will continue to work with Dublin Bus and Dublin City Council to monitor the impact of these adjustments.