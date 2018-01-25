Taoiseach's approval rating is highest since Bertie Ahern in 2007

A new poll has suggested Leo Varadkar's popularity is at 60%

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar addressing the media outside Government Buildings in Dublin | Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

A new poll claims Leo Varadkar is now the most popular Taoiseach since Bertie Ahern.

The first Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI opinion poll of the year shows the approval rating for Mr Varadkar has gone up another seven points to 60%.

The last time an Irish leader was as popular was the height of the boom in 2007.

Satisfaction with the Government has risen by three points to 44%, the highest since Fine Gael came to power seven years ago.

The state of the parties, when undecided voters are excluded, is: Fine Gael 34% down two points compared to the last poll in December; Fianna Fáil 25% (no change); Sinn Féin 19%(no change); Labour 4% (no change); and Independents/others 18% (up two).

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin | File photo

Among the smaller parties and independents, the Green Party is at 3% (no change) amongst voters declaring a preference, Solidarity-People Before Profit is at 2% (up 1), the Social Democrats are at 1% (no change), Independents4Change are at 2% (up 1), the Independent Alliance is at 1% (no change), non-party Independents are on 6% (up 1) and other groups and parties are on 3% (up 1).

Satisfaction with other party leaders has dropped slightly.

The approval rating of Fianna Fáil's Micheál Martin is at 42%, Sinn Féin's out-going leader Gerry Adams is at 27%, while Labour's Brendan Howlin stands at 18%.

The poll of 1,200 voters aged 18 and over was done in face-to-face interviews on Monday and Tuesday of this week.

This was done just days after Micheál Martin's public support for repealing the 8th amendment.


