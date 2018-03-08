Taoiseach holds Brexit talks in Dublin with Donald Tusk

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is holding talks with European Council President Donald Tusk in Dublin.

The two men will meet at Government Buildings on Thursday afternoon to discuss Brexit.

Mr Varadkar will also hold a separate meeting with the Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Angel Gurría.

Mr Tusk's visit to Dublin comes in advance of the European Council meeting on March 22nd and 23rd whcih will focus on Britain's EU Withdrawal Agreement.

They will discuss the ongoing Brexit negotiations, exchange views on the draft Withdrawal Agreement, and discuss additional guidelines for the future relationship between the EU and the UK.

They will also discuss key economic issues.

The draft document contains a so-called 'back stop' guaranteeing no hard border on the island of Ireland.

That has been rejected by the British government and the DUP.

Mr Varadkar will then hold a courtesy meeting with Mr Gurría.

The Government says discussions will cover the OECD's latest Economic Survey of Ireland, ongoing work on the BEPS (Base Erosion and Profit Shifting) process, and the potential for deeper Ireland-OECD cooperation.