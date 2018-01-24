Taoiseach confident Ireland's Carillion constructed schools will be completed

The Taoiseach has said uncertainty over the construction of five new schools in Ireland will be sorted in a matter of weeks.

The collapse of British construction firm Carillion has left doubt the schools under construction in Carlow, Meath, Wexford and Wicklow.

Minister Richard Bruton has said the schools were 90% per cent complete.

Carillion was responsible for the build and finance of the schools under a public private partnership.

However Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says they will be completed:

"We will do everything we can over the next number of days to have this resolved in a matter of weeks so children and their teachers can move into these fabulous new school buildings," he said.

"We have a statement from the Dutch Infrastructure Fund explaining that the collapse of their partner happened quicker than they had expected; that it came as a surprise to them.

"But they are saying that it is their top priority to resolve this complex situation as quickly as possible."

British inquiry

Fianna Fáil has now called for a special Dáil debate to deal with the fallout from the collapse.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that several top bosses at the collapsed construction giant will be questioned by MPs in the UK next month.

The British Parliament's Pensions and Business committees have launched a joint inquiry into the group's demise.

The company's former chief executive, chairman and interim boss are among those who will be called as witnesses.