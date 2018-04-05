TED Radio Hour: Trust and Consequences

On the NPR TED Radio Hour Sunday, August 27th

Our lives are fueled by trust: in our loved ones, our colleagues, our leaders. But how do we cultivate it, and restore if it’s lost? In this episode, TED speakers explore our relationship with trust.

Conductor Charles Hazlewood talks about the role of trust between conductor and orchestra, which he describes as a "miracle."

How do you create trust? There's no magic formula, says management theorist Simon Sinek. But it starts with surrounding yourself with people who believe what you believe

Former Prime Minister George Papandreou says politicians like him have lost the trust of their citizens and it needs to be restored

We hear more from Rachel Botsman about the sharing economy and how one day, our reputations might be more important than our credit scores

Affairs can completely rock a marriage. But psychotherapist Esther Perel says that while infidelity can shatter trust, it doesn't mean couples can't find a way to rebuild their relationships.