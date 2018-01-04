TED Radio Hour: Transparency

How much money you make is a taboo subject. But business writer David Burkus says you should know how much your coworkers are paid. It can improve your job satisfaction -- even reduce pay inequality.

Entrepreneur Ray Dalio would want somebody to tell him if he's about to make a mistake. So in his company, even the most junior employees are expected to give him--the boss--critical, honest feedback.

Whistleblowers who expose government wrongdoing often risk prosecution. Journalist Trevor Timm says the press can't truly act in the public interest if sources fear speaking out.

Leilani Schweitzer lost her son due to a medical error. She says the hospital's honesty and openness helped her heal. She now works to provide that level of honesty to patients at the same hospital.