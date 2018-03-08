TED Radio Hour: Nudge

How can a simple adjustment - a nudge - change our behavior for the better? Professor Richard Thaler says his "nudge theory" can make it easier for people to save money, eat healthily and more.

Psychiatrist Judson Brewer describes how patients who practice simple mindfulness techniques can kick unhealthy habits.

Carol Dweck finds that the words adults use to describe kids' progress affects the children's belief in their own potential. Girls Who Code founder Reshma Saujani offers a creative solution to gently push young women into making bold decisions. Her program aims to close the gender gap in computer science.

We have the treatments to end health problems like infant diarrhea. Sendhil Mullainatha says the "last mile" nudge is to encourage people to use them.