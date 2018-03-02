TED Radio Hour: Fighting Stigma

To stop illegal drug use, we typically punish, isolate and shame addicts. Journalist Johann Hari explains how these methods perpetuate addiction, and how human connection can be an effective antidote.

After her nephew's suicide, Nikki Webber Allen began to speak out about mental illness -- including her own. She explains why the stigma keeps people, particularly people of color, from seeking help.

As treatments for HIV have advanced, the stigmas surrounding it have not diminished as quickly. Arik Hartmann argues for more transparency to tackle misperceptions surrounding HIV.

Sex worker and activist Juno Mac says the current legislative models for sex work perpetuate a dangerous work environment. She explains the high social costs of letting stigma influence legislation.