TED Radio Hour: A better you.

For 100 days, Jia Jiang did a bunch of random things - asking a stranger for $100, requesting a burger refill at a restaurant, asking for a haircut at PetSmart - all to conquer his fear of rejection.





After ten years as a Buddhist monk, Andy Puddicombe wanted to help other people understand the benefits of meditation. He says just ten minutes a day can give you peace of mind.





To get better at anything, you need motivation. But conjuring it up can be tough. Psychologist Emily Balcetis says the key to better motivation is simple -- just focus on the finish line.





Every 30 days, Matt Cutts gives himself a new challenge: writing a novel, giving up sugar, even chewing more slowly. He says 30 days is enough time to develop a habit or just make life more interesting.

New York Times columnist David Brooks says success alone isn't enough to build character or achieve happiness. He says those things come from struggling for something bigger than yourself.



