Suspected stolen equipment from Sligo Leitrim Mountain Rescue recovered

Two men have been arrested in connection with a robbery at Sligo Leitrim Mountain Rescue base last week.

Gardaí have recovered thousands of euro worth of equipment, which they believe was stolen from the team's base.

A planned search of a premises in Sligo town this morning led to the seizure of a number of items.

Following the search, two men were arrested and taken to Ballymote Garda Station for questioning.

In a Facebook post, Sligo Leitrim Mountain Rescue Team said property belonging to them had been recovered overnight.

They wrote: "SLMRT welcomes the news. Any equipment recovered will be subject to a full inspection to ensure compliance with Health & Safety.

"SLMRT wishes to again thank the diligent work of our friends at An Garda Siochana, Sligo. In addition we would like to thank the overwhelming contribution of the Sligo & Leitrim communities and all those who have supported us both nationally and internationally throughout this incident."

The investigation is said to be ongoing.