Suspect device found at Dublin pub

A suspect device has been found at a pub in Walkinstown.

Gardaí are at the scene and Drimnagh Road is closed in both directions.

It is believed a pipe bomb was found this afternoon.

Inbound traffic is being advised to divert to Walkinstown Road, while outbound drivers are being told to divert to Errigal Road.

Garda incident on Drimnagh rd . Closed in both directions. Inbound divert to walkinstown rd. outbound divert to Errigal rd. expect delays. — Traffic Mgmt. Centre (@DCCTraffic) February 21, 2018

Reporting from Brendan O'Loughlin