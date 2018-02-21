Suspect device found at Dublin pub

Gardaí are at the scene in Walkinstown

News
Suspect device found at Dublin pub

File photo. Image: RollingNews.ie

A suspect device has been found at a pub in Walkinstown.

Gardaí are at the scene and Drimnagh Road is closed in both directions.

It is believed a pipe bomb was found this afternoon.

Inbound traffic is being advised to divert to Walkinstown Road, while outbound drivers are being told to divert to Errigal Road.

 Reporting from Brendan O'Loughlin