Supreme Court to rule on Pro Life Campaign application on Wednesday

The State is opposing an application by the Pro Life Campaign to be heard as part of an appeal concerning the constitutional rights of the unborn child.

Later this month, the Supreme Court will consider whether the unborn has constitutional rights on top of those laid out in article 40.3.3, the 8th amendment.

Counsel for the group said it wants to make submissions as an amicus curia - or assistant to the court - as it has developed specific legal expertise in the area over the past 25 years.

February 6, 2018

Counsel for the State said that any application to join as an amicus would have to be viewed with the utmost caution, in case one group is promoted before the court - particularly in the context of the likely referendum.

The appeal concerns an immigration case, but the Supreme Court heard on Tuesday afternoon that it is an entirely legal submission.

The court will rule on the matter on Wednesday.