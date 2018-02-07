Supreme Court to rule on Pro Life Campaign application

A Supreme Court ruling is expected later on an application by the Pro Life Campaign to make submissions as part of an appeal concerning the constitutional rights of the unborn child.

The group says it has specific legal expertise that could assist the court's deliberations.

The State is opposing the application.

The campaign is making the application ahead of an appeal to be heard later this month against a High Court ruling that the unborn child has rights under the constitution in addition to those set out in the 8th Amendment.

Yesterday, counsel for the Pro Life Campaign (PLC) told the Supreme Court it wants to make submissions as an ‘amicus curia,’ or assistant to the court.

The campaign claims it has developed specific legal expertise in the area over the past 25 years.

In opposing the application yesterday, the State warned it has concerns about one particular group being elevated as an amicus.

Mary O’Toole SC said the PLC is a campaign group set to campaign in the likely referendum and any application would have to be viewed with utmost caution.

The three judge court will rule on the matter this afternoon at 2pm.