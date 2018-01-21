Sunday's weather: Wet and breezy this morning with fairly widespread rain

Today

Wet and breezy this morning with fairly widespread rain, heavy in places with the ongoing risk of spot flooding. Low cloud and mist around also.

Snow in parts of north Ulster too, but turning to rain as milder air spreads northwards.

Drier and somewhat brighter weather will spread eastwards in the afternoon - but with a scattering of blustery showers.

A lot less cold as compared to recent times.

Highest temperatures will range 9 to 13 degrees Celsius (north to south), with fresh southerly winds veering westerly.

Tonight

Generally dry tonight under broken cloud - just a few well scattered light passing showers.

Rather cold with lowest temperatures ranging 3 to 6 degrees Celsius, in mostly moderate westerly breezes.

Perhaps a touch of frost across sheltered spots.