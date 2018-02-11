Sunday's weather: Scattered showers of rain, hail, sleet and snow

Today

There'll be sunny spells and scattered showers of rain, hail, sleet and snow today. The showers will be heavy at times with a risk of thunder.

Temperatures just 1 to 4 degrees generally, with slightly higher values to be found at the coasts.

Winds will be fresh and gusty from a westerly direction, giving a wind chill affect, making it feel extra cold.

Tonight

The heavy, thundery showers will continue tonight although they will be become less frequent.

Lowest temperatures will range between minus 1 and minus 3 degrees and winds will moderate and back southwesterly.

Snow-ice warning for Ireland (status yellow)

On Sunday, wintry showers will give accumulations of up to 3 cm of snow, with larger amounts on higher ground, especially in Ulster and Connacht.

Warning valid until midnight.