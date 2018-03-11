Sunday's weather: Mist and fog to clear for a largely dry day with sunny spells

Information supplied by Met Éireann
Today
Dense fog in parts of the east with poor visibility.
The mist and fog will gradually clear this morning to leave a largely dry day with sunny spells, but there will be a few showers in the south.
In the evening more persistent rain will develop in the south and east.
Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees with light to moderate east to southeast breezes.
Tonight
Outbreaks of rain tonight mainly in the east with good dry spells elsewhere.
Lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees.
Winds will be light at first, but strong westerly winds will develop along the southwest coast later.