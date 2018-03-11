Sunday's weather: Mist and fog to clear for a largely dry day with sunny spells

Today

Dense fog in parts of the east with poor visibility.

The mist and fog will gradually clear this morning to leave a largely dry day with sunny spells, but there will be a few showers in the south.

In the evening more persistent rain will develop in the south and east.

Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees with light to moderate east to southeast breezes.

Tonight

Outbreaks of rain tonight mainly in the east with good dry spells elsewhere.

Lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees.

Winds will be light at first, but strong westerly winds will develop along the southwest coast later.