Sunday's weather: A dry morning with rain developing later

Today

Any fog will clear quickly this morning as southwesterly winds freshen.

Most places will be dry and bright for the morning but cloud will increase in the afternoon as rain develops across western coastal counties with the rain moving eastwards by evening.

Highs of 7 to 9 degrees.

Tonight

Rain will continue in many places through the first half of the night with the rain turning to showers later on.

Southwesterly winds will become more westerly in direction through the night.

Lows of 4 to 6 degrees.