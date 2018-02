Today

Frost and mist will clear this morning to leave a cold, bright day with long spells of hazy sunshine.

There will be some patchy cloud in Munster however.

Maximum temperatures will range 4C to 7C degrees but feeling colder in moderate to fresh east or southeast winds.

Tonight

Dry and mostly clear overnight with widespread frost and a few mist patches.

Minimum temperatures of 1C to -4C degrees in moderate to fresh east or southeast winds.