Sunday's weather: Windy today with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle

Today

Windy today with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle gradually becoming heavier through Ulster and Connacht.

Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees in blustery southwesterly winds.

Tonight

Heavier and more persistent rain will become widespread across the country this evening and tonight.

Lowest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees with the southwesterly wind becoming lighter.

Wind warning for Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Sligo (status yellow)

Southwesterly winds will increase strong and gusty, especially near coastal fringes. Valid until 8pm.

Weather advisory for Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo (status yellow)

Periods of heavy rain at times through Christmas Eve and overnight and for a time Christmas morning with local spot flooding. Valid from 9am today until 9am tomorrow.

Weather advisory for Munster and Leinster (status yellow)

Rain is likely to become persistent and heavy during Monday, Christmas Day. Valid from 4am and 8pm on Monday.