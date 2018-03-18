Sunday's weather: Status orange snow-ice warning in effect for eastern counties until midday

Today

Cold and windy today with highest temperatures of 1 to 3 degrees in blustery easterly winds.

Snow showers will continue to occur across the eastern half of the country but the showers will become more scattered later this afternoon.

Tonight

Isolated snow showers still occurring over Leinster tonight.

Otherwise it will be a cold frosty night with lows of 0 to -3 degrees with widespread frost. Easterly winds moderating.

Snow-ice warning for Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Meath and Waterford (status orange)

Scattered heavy snow showers will continue during this morning and will lead to accumulations in places and some drifting. Valid until midday.

Snow-ice warning for Ireland (status yellow)

Staying cold for today and tonight with wind chill and icy patches. There will be further snow showers during today but some areas will remain dry, especially across the west and northwest. Valid until 9am on Monday.