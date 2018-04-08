Sunday's weather: Showers in south will get more widespread by afternoon

Today

Early mist patches will clear quickly. Most places will begin bright with sunny spells.

Showers in the south will get more widespread by afternoon - some turning heavy and locally thundery.

Some places in the east and north will remain dry and sunny breaks will recur.

Highest temperatures 11 to 13 degrees in light variable breezes.

Tonight

Showers will die out this evening and tonight will be dry and near calm.

Some clear spells early in the night, but mist will be widespread and thicken to fog widely.

Lowest temperatures 3 to 6 degrees.