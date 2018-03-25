Sunday's weather: Mostly dry and fine today; Highest temperatures 8C to 11C

Today

Most places will be fine and dry today.

Sunny spells will be best during the forenoon, but it will be rather cloudy overall.

There will be a few passing showers in places too.

Highest temperatures of 8C to 11C degrees in light variable breezes.

Tonight

Tonight will remain dry in most places with clear spells.

A slight grass frost may form as lowest temperatures range from 0C to 3C degrees early in the night.

Cloud will increase from the west and a little drizzle will affect western areas later.