Sunday's weather: Most areas dry with small chance of showers later

Today

Isolated showers in east Leinster today but most areas dry today with sunny spells after a cold start.

Cloudy at times in the east, but generally bright with sunny spells best in the west. Light variable mainly northeast breezes.

Temperatures will recover to range 6 to 9 degrees by afternoon.

Tonight

Apart from the small chance of a shower near east coasts, tonight will be dry with long clear spells in near calm conditions.

A very cold night with a widespread air and ground frost.

Minimum temperatures ranging +1 to -4 degrees, coldest well inland where frost will be severe.