Sunday's weather: Dry and bright with good sunshine; Highest temperatures 3C to 5C

Today

Widespread severe frost will clear gradually from most places this morning.

Today will be dry and bright with good sunshine everywhere.

Frost may linger in shaded inland areas. Light east winds will remain brisk near Leinster and south Munster coasts.

Highest temperatures 3C to 5C degrees.

Tonight

It will be dry and clear tonight.

It will be very cold with severe air and ground frost returning.

There will be moderate east winds. Lowest temperatures will range from zero near east and south coasts to -5C degrees well inland.

There is a risk of icy patches on any damp untreated surfaces.