Sunday's weather: Cloudy with outbreaks of rain; Status Orange snow and ice warning in effect

A Status Orange snow and ice warning remains in effect Munster, Leinster, Cavan and Monaghan.

Met Éireann has warned that widespread lying snow and ice continuing to lead to hazardous conditions.



Snow melt will continue to increase river levels and may lead to localized water flooding –“especially in the smaller mountainous catchments and in urban areas.”

Today

It will be mostly cloudy today with scattered outbreaks of rain.

The rain will be persistent at times - especially near east and south coasts, with sleet possible over high ground.

Temperatures will rise later with to highs of 3C to 6C degrees.

Lying snow and ice will continue to melt, resulting in localized surface water flooding. Moderate northeast winds.

Tonight

Cloudy tonight with recurring outbreaks of rain.

There will be good dry spells too with a slight ground frost forming in places.

Minimum temperatures 0C to 3C degrees. Light variable winds.