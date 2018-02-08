Student dies after reported crush incident outside UK nightclub

A university student has died outside a nightclub in Britain after she was reportedly crushed under a fence.

The 20-year-old woman suffered a "serious head injury" near Missoula nightclub in Durham, England on Wednesday night.

Witnesses reportedly described how she became trapped under a fence as students queued to get into the club, before doormen tried in vain to resuscitate her.

One witness, who did not want to be named, told the Northern Echo: "People were barging to get in. The queue has gone around the fence and as they pushed to get in it caused the fence to fall over.

"The girl was trapped under the fence and crushed. There was a fair bit of panic."

The witness said a bouncer took his shirt off to stem the bleeding from the victim's head before delivering CPR with his colleagues.

Another reveller, named only as Jack, described the scene outside Missoula as "complete chaos" and claimed security staff had stopped allowing people into the club shortly before the woman's death.

He told student newspaper The Tab: "People were trying to reason with them, telling the bouncers it wasn't safe and someone was going to get hurt.

"In the end they put a barrier in front of the people at the front, who had been slowly moving forward due to being pushed from behind. Obviously the pushing continued regardless and suddenly the barrier fell and everyone fell on top of it."

Durham Constabulary said it was investigating the incident, adding: "The circumstances surrounding her death are unclear at this time."

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of this student at this very sad time. https://t.co/Ro9w92OiSy pic.twitter.com/aiJ4FYrHpc — Durham Constabulary (@DurhamPolice) February 8, 2018

The victim has not yet been formally identified and a post-mortem examination is due to take place on Thursday afternoon.

North East Ambulance Service confirmed CPR was already being given to the woman when its crews arrived at the scene.

"At 11.50pm we received a report of an incident outside Missoula in Durham city centre in which someone had received a serious head injury," a spokeswoman said.

"Sadly the patient died at the scene."

Durham University confirmed the victim was one of its students.

Missoula advertises its Game Over event on Wednesday as Durham's biggest student night.