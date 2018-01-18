Stranger Things actor says he will officiate a fan's wedding after Twitter pledge

Stranger Things actor David Harbour has said he will officiate a fan's wedding after setting a Twitter retweet 'bet'.

The actor - who plays Police Chief Jim Hopper in the hit Netflix show - told his followers he would need 125,000 retweets in order to honour the request.

He suggested he'd oversee the wedding as long as the date worked with his shooting schedule for the upcoming season 3 of the sci-fi show.

He added: "I will get ordained and perform ceremony. I get to read an esteemed love letter of my choosing, and after the cake is officially cut, I get the very first piece."

Less than 24 hours and 125,000 retweets later, he returned to confirm he would indeed follow up on his promise - and teased more difficult challenges to come:

Dammit. Not even 24hours. You’re kidding me. @ErickaElizabth DM me please to get the ball rolling. I’m making it seriously hard next time, internet, this is not over between us... https://t.co/Ht0kDCl5hz — David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) January 18, 2018

Harbour - who is set to star as Hellboy in the upcoming big screen 'reboot' of the superhero series - has become known for responding to some of his fans' specific requests.

Last year he agreed to pose in photos for a US fan's high school photos after his followers responded to a Twitter challenge for a more modest 25,000 retweets.

He recently shared the final photos online, showing him posing with the trombone he had initially pledged to hold for the photoshoot: