Stormy Daniels claims she was threatened to keep quiet about alleged Trump affair

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels has claimed she was threatened by an unidentified man to keep quiet about an alleged affair with Donald Trump.

The US President has repeatedly denied the sexual encounter, which the porn star - whose real name is Stephanie Clifford - says took place in 2006.

Ms Clifford is looking to be released from a $130,000 (€105,000) non-disclosure agreement about the alleged affair she signed before the 2016 presidential election.

The US President's lawyer Michael Cohen has said he paid the 'hush money' out of his own pocked - telling the New York Times last month that he was not reimbursed, and neither the Trump Organisation nor Mr Trump's campaign team were involved in the payout.

Despite the non-disclosure agreement, Ms Clifford yesterday detailed the alleged affair in an in-depth interview for CBS News' 60 Minutes.

The 39-year-old claims she had consensual sex with Mr Trump once in 2006, in a hotel room during a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe.

'Forget the story'

In 2011, Ms Clifford said she agreed to tell her story to a US magazine for $15,000, but the story never ran due to reported legal threats from Mr Trump's lawyer.

Ms Clifford was not paid, but she claims she was approached by a man in Las Vegas several weeks after her agreement with the magazine.

She told 60 Minutes correspondent Anderson Cooper: "I was in a parking lot, going to a fitness class with my infant daughter. Taking, you know, the seats facing backwards in the backseat, diaper bag, you know, gettin' all the stuff out.

"A guy walked up on me and said to me, 'Leave Trump alone. Forget the story.' And then he leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, 'That's a beautiful little girl. It'd be a shame if something happened to her mom.' And then he was gone."

She added: "I was rattled. I remember going into the workout class. And my hands are shaking so much, I was afraid I was gonna drop her."

Ms Clifford stated that she has never seen the person who made the alleged threat again, but suggested: "If he walked in this door right now, I would instantly know."

Separately, she confirmed she had signed a statement earlier this year denying that the affair happened, but claims that denial was a lie.

She observed those who asked her to sign the statement "made it sound like I had no choice", adding she believed legal repercussions were possible if she did not sign.

Mr Cohen has denied ever threatening Ms Clifford.

Investigators in the US are now said to be looking into the payment made to Ms Daniels to determine whether or not it constitutes an illegal campaign contribution.