'Storm Dylan' expected to bring strong winds across Ireland on Saturday night

Met Éireann has issued two weather warnings amid forecasts that 'Storm Dylan' will hit the country on Saturday night & early Sunday morning.

A status orange wind warning has been issued for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Longford, Louth, Westmeath and Meath.

Forecasters say Connacht and Ulster will feel the biggest impact from the storm, with winds set to reach speeds of 60-80 km/h and gusts of up to 120 km/h.

The warning is valid between 9pm on Saturday and 6am on Sunday.

#StormDylan has officially been named by @MetEireann. Dylan will track across parts of Ireland Saturday night and into the early hours of Sunday morning pic.twitter.com/OJlnBxPnte — Met Office (@metoffice) December 29, 2017

A less severe status yellow warning has been issued for Munster, Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow and Offaly.

Winds of 50-65 km/h with gusts of up to 100 km/h are being forecast for those parts of the country on Saturday night & early Sunday morning.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is calling on road users to be cautious on the roads amid the expected storm-force winds.

It is advising drivers to "beware of objects being blown out onto the road. Expect the unexpected. Watch out for falling/fallen debris on the road and vehicles veering across the road."

It adds: "Control of a vehicle may be affected by strong cross winds. High sided vehicles, motorcyclists and cyclists are particularly vulnerable to strong winds."