Storm Dylan Is On The Way

Dare devils run out to a diving board Salthill, Galway, Ireland. Picture by: Niall Carson/PA Wire/PA Images

Strong winds and coastal flooding are due to hit parts of the country today as Storm Dylan reaches Ireland.

A status orange warning is in place for Connacht and 7 other counties from 9 o'clock tonight, with gusts of up to 120 kilometres an hour expected.

A status yellow wind warning will be in effect for parts of Munster and Leinster.

Met Eireann forecaster Vincent O'Shea outlines the conditions we can expect:

 