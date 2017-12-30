Storm Dylan Is On The Way

Strong winds and coastal flooding are due to hit parts of the country today as Storm Dylan reaches Ireland.

A status orange warning is in place for Connacht and 7 other counties from 9 o'clock tonight, with gusts of up to 120 kilometres an hour expected.

A status yellow wind warning will be in effect for parts of Munster and Leinster.

Met Eireann forecaster Vincent O'Shea outlines the conditions we can expect:

Frost & lying snow early this morning over the N half of the country. Strengthening SW winds will clear frost or snow quickly. Today will be bright & blustery with sunshine & sctd showers, which will become isolated later. Highest temps of 5 to 10C with fresh, gusty W to SW winds pic.twitter.com/Oql7e5x96H — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 30, 2017



