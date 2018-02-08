Status yellow snow-ice warning issued for entire country

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow snow-ice warning for Ireland.

It says there will be scattered snow showers on Thursday night and into Friday morning.

The forecaster says this could see accumulations of up to 3cms.

Showers will be most frequent in the west and north.

It is expected to turn very cold on Thursday night, with lowest temperatures falling to between -2° and +1°.

Met Éireann says this could lead to a widespread frost and icy stretches on untreated roads.

Friday morning will see wintry showers for a time, but it will become mostly dry in the east and south.

The alert is in effect until midday on Friday.