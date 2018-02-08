Status yellow snow-ice warning issued for entire country

The forecaster says there could be accumulations of up to 3cms

News
Status yellow snow-ice warning issued for entire country

Wind swept trees on the Military Road in the Wicklow Mountainns | Image: Eamonn Farell / RollingNews.ie

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow snow-ice warning for Ireland.

It says there will be scattered snow showers on Thursday night and into Friday morning.

The forecaster says this could see accumulations of up to 3cms.

Showers will be most frequent in the west and north.

It is expected to turn very cold on Thursday night, with lowest temperatures falling to between -2° and +1°.

Met Éireann says this could lead to a widespread frost and icy stretches on untreated roads.

Friday morning will see wintry showers for a time, but it will become mostly dry in the east and south.

The alert is in effect until midday on Friday.


3 Related articles
Thursday's weather: Dull with spells of rain and drizzle; Highest temperatures 6C to 10C

Thursday's weather: Dull with spells of rain and drizzle; Highest temperatures 6C to 10C

Temperatures set to drop as low as -4° amid weather warnings

Temperatures set to drop as low as -4° amid weather warnings

Snow and ice expected as temperatures set to plummet this evening

Snow and ice expected as temperatures set to plummet this evening