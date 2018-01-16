Status orange wind warning issued for eight counties ahead of 'Storm Fionn'

Updated 11.30am

A status orange wind warning has been issued for eight counties, as Storm Fionn is expected to bring very strong winds along the Atlantic coast.

The warning will be in effect for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork and Kerry between 3pm this afternoon (Tuesday) and 3am tomorrow morning.

Met Éireann is forecasting mean wind speeds of 65 to 80 km/h and gusts of up to 120 km/hr.

The winds are set to be strongest near coasts, leading to a risk of flooding.

A lower-level status yellow wind warning is also in effect until 3am tomorrow morning for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford.

Forecasters say westerly winds will reach mean winds speeds of 55 to 65 km/h with gusts of 90 to 110 km/h.

It comes as a status yellow snow-ice warning remains in place for the entire country.

The warning is also in effect until 3am tomorrow.

A separate status yellow weather advisory is in effect for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick until Thursday morning.

Met Éireann says: "High or very high seas are going to affect the Atlantic Seaboard over the next few days, leading to an increased risk of coastal flooding."