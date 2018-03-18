Status orange snow-ice warning extended for eastern counties amid heavy snow showers

A status orange snow-ice warning has been extended for eastern counties until 6pm.

The warning applies to Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Meath and Waterford, with further heavy snow showers expected.

A lower-level status yellow warning remains in place for the rest of the country until Monday morning.

The snowfall in the capital has led to the cancellation of the planned homecoming event for Ireland's Grand Slam winners.

We regret to announce that planned homecoming for the Grand Slam Champions has been cancelled due to the adverse weather conditions. Thank you for your incredible support throughout the campaign. pic.twitter.com/nFVSV4sZSI — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) March 18, 2018

The Big Day Out event, which had been planned for Dublin's Merrion Square as part of St Patrick's Festival, has also been cancelled.

Public transport around Dublin is operating, but there are delays due to the weather.

Dublin Bus services are running, but with some disruption.

#DBSvcUpdate Status Orange Weather Warning: Dublin Bus Services pic.twitter.com/Zv2NjmzzsY — Dublin Bus (@dublinbusnews) March 18, 2018

Flight operations at Dublin Airport have resumed after a 40-minute suspension to clear snow.

Passengers are advised to check flight status with their airline before travelling.

Meanwhile, the Luas Green Line is running normally.

However, there are no tram services between Saggart and Belgard due to technical fault with signals. Trams are running between The Point and Tallaght.

All Irish Rail services are operating, but there are delays on services into & out of Connolly & Heuston stations in Dublin.